Jefferies Maintains Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (CCRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:CCRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 29.99. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.97% from its latest reported closing price of 24.79.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,261MM, a decrease of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.17%, an increase of 18.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 44,818K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,935K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,897K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,897K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,708K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

