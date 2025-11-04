Jefferies Maintains Costamare (CMRE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.71% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Costamare is $10.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.71% from its latest reported closing price of $12.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costamare is 1,081MM, a decrease of 48.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.04%, an increase of 25.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.98% to 41,484K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,835K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 33.25% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,766K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,322K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,175K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 30.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,145K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 16.96% over the last quarter.

