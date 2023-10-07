Jefferies Maintains Conagra Brands (CAG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.36% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is 36.01. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 36.36% from its latest reported closing price of 26.41.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,479MM, an increase of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

Conagra Brands Declares $0.35 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $26.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.22%, a decrease of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 448,819K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,863K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,992K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 72.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,858K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,732K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 14,736K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,882K shares, representing an increase of 53.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 78.81% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 12,460K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,025K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 17.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,434K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,944K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

