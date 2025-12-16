JEFFERIES Maintains Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.39% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is $128.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.74 to a high of $172.64. The average price target represents an increase of 55.39% from its latest reported closing price of $82.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is 52,352MM, an increase of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODGF is 0.60%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 85,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,557K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,515K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,450K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,784K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 24.25% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,274K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,074K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 5.24% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 3,392K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing a decrease of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 8.24% over the last quarter.

