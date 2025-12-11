Jefferies Maintains CarGurus (CARG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of CarGurus (NasdaqGS:CARG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CarGurus is $41.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from its latest reported closing price of $37.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus is 2,219MM, an increase of 139.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.24%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 108,259K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,637K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,042K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 83.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,041K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 5.28% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,672K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares , representing a decrease of 40.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 18.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,077K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 45.99% over the last quarter.

