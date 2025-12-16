JEFFERIES Maintains CAR Group (CRSLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of CAR Group (OTCPK:CRSLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for CAR Group is $26.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.46 to a high of $30.42. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CAR Group is 511MM, a decrease of 56.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAR Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSLF is 0.16%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 34,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,212K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSLF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,239K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSLF by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,543K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSLF by 8.93% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,198K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSLF by 9.57% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,494K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSLF by 20.16% over the last quarter.

