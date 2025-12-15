Jefferies Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Camtek (NasdaqGM:CAMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camtek is $126.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of $111.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 399MM, a decrease of 17.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.31%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 25,494K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,021K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 46.39% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,099K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,955K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,178K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,154K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 78.16% over the last quarter.

