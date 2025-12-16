Stocks
BCUCF

JEFFERIES Maintains Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Hold Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:51 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is $132.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.99 to a high of $151.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from its latest reported closing price of $100.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is 1,124MM, a decrease of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCUCF is 0.40%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 10,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 1,360K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCUCF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 768K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 684K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 532K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel
