Jefferies Maintains Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Brookfield Residential Properties (NASDAQ:BRP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Residential Properties is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from its latest reported closing price of $25.94.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Residential Properties is $1,178MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 77K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 7.71% over the last quarter.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 5.57% over the last quarter.

SIVIX - State Street Institutional Small-Cap Equity Fund Investment Class holds 172K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 12.32% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 432K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 46.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Residential Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRP is 0.39%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 72,992K shares. The put/call ratio of BRP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

BRP Group Background Information



BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

