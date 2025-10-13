Jefferies Maintains Brinker International (EAT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $182.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.71% from its latest reported closing price of $128.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,360MM, a decrease of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 57,828K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,356K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,303K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,237K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 29.50% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,166K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 56.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 144.27% over the last quarter.

