Jefferies Maintains BrightView Holdings (BV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of 7.62.

The projected annual revenue for BrightView Holdings is 2,938MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 97,059K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 4.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 50,633K shares representing 54.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,576K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 88.45% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,284K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 40.49% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,222K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 32.27% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,649K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

