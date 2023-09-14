Jefferies Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of 50.33.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,491MM, an increase of 105.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 65,274K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,974K shares representing 13.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,654K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,123K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,124K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 0.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,028K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

