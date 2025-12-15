JEFFERIES Maintains Brenntag SE (BNTGF) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Brenntag SE (OTCPK:BNTGF) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.29% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brenntag SE is $77.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.31 to a high of $102.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from its latest reported closing price of $68.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brenntag SE is 18,915MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag SE. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTGF is 0.31%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 5,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,791K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGF by 14.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 366K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGF by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 298K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGF by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 267K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGF by 11.66% over the last quarter.

