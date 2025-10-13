Jefferies Maintains Boston Properties (BXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is $78.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $70.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is 3,328MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXP is 0.24%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.76% to 199,145K shares. The put/call ratio of BXP is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 10,181K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,169K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,216K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,515K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,633K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,117K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing an increase of 62.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 162.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,078K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,499K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.