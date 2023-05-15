Jefferies Maintains Berry (BRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 70.25% from its latest reported closing price of 6.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Berry is 801MM, a decrease of 21.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.20%, a decrease of 46.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 87,022K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,582K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,697K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 0.99% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,198K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,376K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing a decrease of 29.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,657K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

See all Berry regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.