Jefferies Maintains Berkley (WRB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkley is $83.55. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from its latest reported closing price of $63.10.

The projected annual revenue for Berkley is $12,092MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.98.

Berkley Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $63.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Venture Visionary Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ZECP - Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 5.42% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Meeder Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 102.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 62.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkley. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 225,259K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

