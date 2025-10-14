Jefferies Maintains Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.22% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is $40.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $61.12. The average price target represents an increase of 55.22% from its latest reported closing price of $25.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 8,343MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33, an increase of 9.27% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.21%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 260,447K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 13,036K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,798K shares , representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 19.43% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 8,600K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing an increase of 48.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 94.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,080K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 0.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,938K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,831K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 12.02% over the last quarter.

