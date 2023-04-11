Jefferies Maintains Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.98% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.98% from its latest reported closing price of $54.68.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is $5,431MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.35.

Axis Capital Holdings Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $54.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON AB Relative Value Portfolio holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 398K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 9.32% over the last quarter.

CABDX - AB RELATIVE VALUE FUND, INC. holds 303K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 38.33% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 2,931.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 96.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 94,772K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

