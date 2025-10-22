Jefferies Maintains Avista (AVA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Avista (NYSE:AVA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avista is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.02% from its latest reported closing price of $39.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is 1,687MM, a decrease of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is 0.17%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 88,633K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,799K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 11.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,585K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,111K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares , representing an increase of 34.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 31.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,008K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 13.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,973K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 16.30% over the last quarter.

