Jefferies Maintains Autohome Inc - ADR (ATHM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Autohome Inc - ADR (NYSE:ATHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autohome Inc - ADR is 40.40. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $51.34. The average price target represents an increase of 34.21% from its latest reported closing price of 30.10.

The projected annual revenue for Autohome Inc - ADR is 7,485MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autohome Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHM is 0.24%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 65,710K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHM is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 5,353K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,671K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,284K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 89.83% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 3,280K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 99.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 9,635.79% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,924K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 4.14% over the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 2,687K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,775K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Autohome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autohome Inc. is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its 'Autohome Mall,' a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

