JEFFERIES Maintains AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of AUTO1 Group SE (OTCPK:ATOGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 372.08% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for AUTO1 Group SE is $36.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.59 to a high of $49.06. The average price target represents an increase of 372.08% from its latest reported closing price of $7.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AUTO1 Group SE is 7,982MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in AUTO1 Group SE. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOGF is 0.34%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.71% to 16,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,372K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,583K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 20.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOGF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,292K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOGF by 27.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 987K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOGF by 6.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 878K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOGF by 24.97% over the last quarter.

