JEFFERIES Maintains Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK:QRNNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aurizon Holdings is $2.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.01 to a high of $2.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aurizon Holdings is 3,501MM, a decrease of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurizon Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRNNF is 0.16%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 166,342K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,232K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,980K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRNNF by 0.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,741K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,601K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRNNF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,416K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,288K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRNNF by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 8,590K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPIEX - MONDRIAN INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY FUND holds 6,794K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,082K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRNNF by 21.20% over the last quarter.

