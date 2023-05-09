Jefferies Maintains Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping is 21.16. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 66.78% from its latest reported closing price of 12.69.

The projected annual revenue for Ardmore Shipping is 249MM, a decrease of 50.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

Ardmore Shipping Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $12.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.90%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 33.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.79 (n=36).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.10%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 30,596K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,196K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,761K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 2.27% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,125K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 131.88% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 942K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 922K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 67.39% over the last quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

