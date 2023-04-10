Jefferies Maintains Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $78.13. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $68.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYF - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 39.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 320K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 65.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 309.07% over the last quarter.

QDPL - Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CZA - Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 624K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 48.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 293 owner(s) or 29.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.46%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 443,746K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 4.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

See all Arch Capital Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.