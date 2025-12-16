JEFFERIES Maintains Arcadis (ARCVF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Arcadis (OTCPK:ARCVF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcadis is $72.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.82 to a high of $85.97. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of $67.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadis is 5,421MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadis. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 19.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCVF is 0.30%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 9,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,757K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 999K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 7.12% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 677K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 622K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 18.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 489K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

