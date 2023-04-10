Jefferies Maintains Aon (AON) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Aon (NYSE:AON) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aon is $339.12. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $381.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of $320.06.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is $13,263MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRGAX - MFS Core Equity Fund A holds 181K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VMGRX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 44.48% over the last quarter.

NMIAX - Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 7.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.47%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 214,968K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

