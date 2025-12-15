JEFFERIES Maintains Ampol (CTXAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Ampol (OTCPK:CTXAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ampol is $21.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.20 to a high of $23.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of $22.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ampol is 33,622MM, an increase of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ampol. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXAF is 0.06%, an increase of 22.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 14,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,467K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXAF by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,122K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXAF by 2.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,571K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXAF by 12.17% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXAF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 680K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXAF by 6.69% over the last quarter.

