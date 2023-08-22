Jefferies Maintains Altria Group (MO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is 50.38. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of 42.73.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 21,696MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.34%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 1,247,634K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 96,402K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,855K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,268K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,473K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 43,616K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,030K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 9.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,664K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,025K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,856K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

