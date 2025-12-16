JEFFERIES Maintains Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard is $64.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.07 to a high of $90.61. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of $56.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alimentation Couche-Tard is 70,925MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANCTF is 0.42%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 85,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 11,186K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,888K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,173K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,988K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,952K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,802K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 5,242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,970K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 3.59% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,392K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANCTF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.