Jefferies Maintains Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (BABA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BABA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.21% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is $168.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.21% from its latest reported closing price of $171.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is 1,134,408MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 77.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 9.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 0.69%, an increase of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.35% to 434,229K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 49,014K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 77.22% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 20,764K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,624K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,906K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,783K shares , representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 32.89% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 15,571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,587K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,675K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.