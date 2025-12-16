Jefferies Maintains Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $71.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.34% from its latest reported closing price of $46.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 3,038MM, a decrease of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.21%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.61% to 166,186K shares. The put/call ratio of ARE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 6,693K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,790K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,901K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,577K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,411K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,368K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,280K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 28.81% over the last quarter.

