JEFFERIES Maintains Airbus SE (EADSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.77% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is $270.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.08 to a high of $329.01. The average price target represents an increase of 68.77% from its latest reported closing price of $160.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 78,057MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSF is 0.93%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 130,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,447K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,773K shares , representing a decrease of 36.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 20.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,469K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,345K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 11.78% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,419K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 0.32% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,301K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798K shares , representing a decrease of 23.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 15.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,267K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,163K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

