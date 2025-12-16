JEFFERIES Maintains Aeroports de Paris (AEOXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:AEOXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aeroports de Paris is $154.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.79 to a high of $190.18. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $143.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aeroports de Paris is 5,286MM, a decrease of 17.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeroports de Paris. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEOXF is 0.23%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFIX - Multi-manager Global Listed Infrastructure Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 62.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEOXF by 209.25% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 57K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGIAX - Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 36.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEOXF by 18.83% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 46.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEOXF by 18.04% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 1,151.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEOXF by 96.75% over the last quarter.

