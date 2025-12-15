JEFFERIES Maintains Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ANYYY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ANYYY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.59% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $14.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.29 to a high of $18.24. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.59% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 4,856MM, a decrease of 21.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena S.M.E., S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANYYY is 0.02%, an increase of 33.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.61% to 71K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 50.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 1.87% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 69.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 91.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 928.48% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANYYY by 84.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

