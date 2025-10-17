Jefferies Maintains ACV Auctions (ACVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions is $19.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 131.32% from its latest reported closing price of $8.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions is 712MM, an increase of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.36%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 225,724K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,110K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,077K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,143K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 83.31% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,295K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 75.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 333.10% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,571K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,548K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,214K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 23.34% over the last quarter.

