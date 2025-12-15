JEFFERIES Maintains Accor SA - Depositary Receipt (ACCYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Accor SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ACCYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accor SA - Depositary Receipt is $19.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.24 to a high of $34.56. The average price target represents an increase of 125.85% from its latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accor SA - Depositary Receipt is 4,432MM, a decrease of 21.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCYY is 0.00%, an increase of 31.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.40% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 34.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 37.51% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 90.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 754.06% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 84.81% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

