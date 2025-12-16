JEFFERIES Maintains Accor (ACRFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.12% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accor is $61.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.36 to a high of $77.93. The average price target represents an increase of 48.12% from its latest reported closing price of $41.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accor is 4,432MM, a decrease of 21.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRFF is 0.34%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 43,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,382K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRFF by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,214K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRFF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 3,210K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRFF by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,995K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRFF by 1.84% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 1,481K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

