Jefferies Maintains Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 29.99. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.76% from its latest reported closing price of 23.29.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 3,695MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.11%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 54,747K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,665K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 32.86% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,353K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 80.30% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,843K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 63.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 298.52% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 1,766K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,549K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 81.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 661.97% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

