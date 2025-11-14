Jefferies Maintains Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.93% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is $112.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 61.93% from its latest reported closing price of $69.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,781MM, a decrease of 25.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71, an increase of 223.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.16%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 55,135K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,605K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 35.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,552K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,456K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,194K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 724.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,177K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 29.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 36.52% over the last quarter.

