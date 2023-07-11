Jefferies Maintains Aarons Company Inc (AAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Aarons Company Inc (NYSE:AAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aarons Company Inc is 13.99. The forecasts range from a low of 9.39 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.78.

The projected annual revenue for Aarons Company Inc is 2,386MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

Aarons Company Inc Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 5.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aarons Company Inc. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAN is 0.06%, a decrease of 35.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 32,781K shares. The put/call ratio of AAN is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,312K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,188K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 959K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 931K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 24.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aarons Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

