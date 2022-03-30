Jefferies (JEF) Stock Up 4.4% on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF gained 4.4% in response to better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Feb 28) results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The bottom line also compared favorably with $1.14 earned in the prior-year quarter.



Results were hampered by lower revenues as segment performance was dismal. On the other hand, a decline in expenses was a tailwind.



Results in the reported quarter excluded certain non-recurring items. After including those, net income attributable to shareholders was $327.4 million, down 43.8% year over year.

Revenues & Expenses Fall

Net revenues were $1.73 billion, down 30.4% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 billion.



Total expenses were $1.31 billion, down 21.8%. The fall was mainly due to lower compensation and benefits costs and interest expense.

Segment Performance

Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.48 billion, down 25.4% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses totaled $1.06 billion, down 25.9%.



Asset Management: Net revenues were $60 million, which plunged 73.8% from the year-ago quarter. Expenses totaled $49.4 million, down 2.9%.



Merchant Banking: Net revenues were $189.5 million, falling 29% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses were $184 million, up 12%.



Corporate: Net revenues were $0.7 million, up 26.4% from the prior-year period. Expenses were $12.5 million, down 40.6%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the fiscal first quarter, Jefferies repurchased 10.04 million shares for $364.2 million.



The company’s board of directors increased the share buyback authorization to a total of $250 million.

Our Take

Steady decent underwriting and advisory businesses and lower expenses will support Jefferies’ financials. However, challenging market conditions for fixed income trading operations pose a concern.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Currently, Jefferies carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Banks

JPMorgan JPM is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Apr 13.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan’s quarterly earnings has moved 1.1% lower to $2.76. This indicates a 38.7% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Bank of America BAC is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Apr 18.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank of America’s quarterly earnings has moved 1.3% south to 78 cents, implying a 9.3% fall from the prior-year reported number.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.