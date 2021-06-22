Jefferies (JEF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $29.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 6.88% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JEF as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JEF is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 593.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.74 billion, up 51.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion, which would represent changes of +63.4% and +11.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JEF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JEF currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JEF has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.97, so we one might conclude that JEF is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

