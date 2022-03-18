Jefferies (JEF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jefferies (JEF) closed at $32.72, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 9.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Jefferies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Jefferies to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, down 33.67% from the year-ago period.

JEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $6.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.13% and -24.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.08% lower. Jefferies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Jefferies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.