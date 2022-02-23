Jefferies (JEF) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $35.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had gained 2.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Jefferies is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, down 33.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion, which would represent changes of -38.95% and -21.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jefferies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Jefferies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means Jefferies is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

