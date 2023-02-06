Jefferies (JEF) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $39.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had gained 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Jefferies is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.2 billion, down 30.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.89% and -13.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% lower. Jefferies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Jefferies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

