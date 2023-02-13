Jefferies (JEF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $39.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 4.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Jefferies is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, down 30.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of +0.89% and -13.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. Jefferies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Jefferies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.83, which means Jefferies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

