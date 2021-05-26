Jefferies (JEF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $31.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 4.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JEF as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 593.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.74 billion, up 51.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.4% and +11.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JEF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JEF currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JEF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

