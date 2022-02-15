Jefferies (JEF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed the most recent trading day at $37.78, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 0.21% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 52.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, down 33.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.95% and -21.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jefferies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jefferies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JEF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.