Jefferies (JEF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed the most recent trading day at $31.45, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JEF as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JEF is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 593.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, up 51.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.4% and +11.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JEF should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JEF is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, JEF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

