Jefferies (JEF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jefferies (JEF) closed at $30.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 19.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jefferies to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, down 33.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $6.19 billion, which would represent changes of -42.13% and -24.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% lower. Jefferies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Jefferies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.85, so we one might conclude that Jefferies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JEF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.